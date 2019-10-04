No differences in Congress over Padmavathi’s candidature: AICC's Telangana in-charge RC Khuntia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid reports that there are differences among senior Congress leaders of the State with regard to the selection of Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll candidate, AICC State in-charge RC Khuntia on Thursday clarified that Padmavathi Reddy’s candidature was unanimously approved by all senior leaders of the party and that reports of differences among leaders are false and misleading. Speaking to media at Gandhi Bhavan here, Khuntia stated that all the State party leaders are working together for the victory of the party candidate.

“There are no differences between TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and MPs A Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy over Padmavathi’s candidature and all of them would be working in coordination for our candidate’s victory. Revanth and Venkat Reddy will be campaigning for Padmavathi. All the leaders have resolved to work for the victory of Padmavathi. All reports about differences are baseless,” he stated.

‘TRS is desperate’

Coming down heavily on the TRS, Khuntia stated that despite having a majority in Assembly, the pink party leadership is seeking the support of various parties for Huzurnagar poll, which shows its fear of losing. “The desperateness of the TRS is an indication that fear of defeat has gripped it. The TRS leadership knows very well that the pink party is going to lose the poll, hence, they are adopting all kinds of illegal methods to win the seat,” he alleged.

‘Wrong decision’

Commenting on the CPI leaders’ decision to support the TRS in the bypoll, Khuntia stated that the Communist Party has taken a wrong decision. “We were allies till Assembly polls. Their decision to support the pink party is surprising. It is wrong on their part to say that we did not help them in the Assembly polls. Whichever seat they demanded we gave them,” he claimed.

The senior Congress leader informed that the grand old party is in touch with the CPM and the TDP.

“We worked with both the CPM and TDP in the past. We expect them to support Congress in the Huzurnagar bypoll,” said the senior Congress leader.