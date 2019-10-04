Telangana appoints J Srinivasa Rao as child rights protection commission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a welcome move, the State government made appointments to the Telangana State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights on Thursday, after almost two years. The same was made known after a Government Order was passed by the Women Development and Child Welfare Department, notifying that 7 people have been appointed to the commission for a period of three years.

J Srinivasa Rao has been selected as the chairperson of this committee, followed by six members — namely P Anjan Rao, Chittimalla Raga Jyothi, A Shobha Rani, B Aparna, Brundhadhar Rao, A Devaiah. The new panel has four men and three women.

A commission was previously appointed in 2017. However, the move was stayed by the court, after a child rights activist alleged that the person was not eligible to hold the position of chairperson.