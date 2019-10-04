Home States Telangana

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan asks to encourage research activities in state universities

The governor stressed the need to develop job-oriented courses and undertake efforts to make the teaching-learning process more interesting.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan speaks at a review meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of all 15 Telangana Universities, in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday convened a meeting with the in-charge Vice-Chancellors (VC) of all 15 State varsities, at the Dr BR Ambedkar Open University. The last review meeting between the VCs and the previous governor ESL Narasimhan was held eight months ago.

The review meeting, which has been pending for several months now, saw the governor discuss issues pertaining to the academic calendar, implementation of existing programmes and the future plans of each varsity, aimed at streamlining University education in the State. Issues pertaining to recruitment and poor quality research, raised in the last meeting by her predecessor ESL Narasimhan, were discussed briefly in the meeting, as it was pointed out that faculty recruitment cannot take place until regular VCs are appointed.

Speaking to Express, Prof T Papi Reddy, chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education ( TSCHE), said, “The governor instructed the VCs to encourage research and development activities, and prepare a data bank of research papers and activities being undertaken by each of them. She added that the issues discussed in the meeting will be constantly monitored to assess the progress.”

The governor stressed the need to develop job-oriented courses and undertake efforts to make the teaching-learning process more interesting.

