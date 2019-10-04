Telangana witnesses steady rise in industrialisation

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Since its formation, Telangana is headed on an upward trajectory in terms of the industrialisation of the State, according to the recently released Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) for financial year 2017-18, by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. However, the State has a lot of catching up to do when compared to more industrialised States.

The ASI is conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), and is an important source of industrial statistics in the country. Analysis of the ASI data from the year 2014-15 by Express reveals that there has been a rise in the number of factories, amount of financial investments in the State, number of workers employed in the factories, and also the per capita income of workers.

Number of factories in the State increased from 14,427 in 2014-15 to 15,263 in 2017-18. Investments in the factories witnessed a rise of 38.3 percent -- from Rs 87,597 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,21,233 crore. The number of workers in the factories increased from 5.85 lakh in 2014-15 to 6.69 lakh and per capita wages of employees increased by 28 percent, from Rs 994 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,276 crore in 2017-18.

In 2017-18, the money invested in the factories of Telangana was Rs 1.21 lakh crore. In the same year, it was Rs 8.81 lakh crore in Gujarat, Rs 5.37 lakh crore in Maharashtra, Rs 4 lakh crore in Tamil Nadu and Rs 2.68 lakh crore in Karnataka.

Tenth in Net Value Added

The ASI also gives out the data of Net Value Added (NVA) in a financial year by the factories, which is arrived by deducting the total input and the depreciation from total output. Telangana stands tenth among all States and Union Territories with NVA of Rs 39,317 crore in the financial year 2017-18, which was 3.1 per cent of the country’s NVA in that year. Maharashtra had the highest NVA of Rs 2.29 lakh crore, followed by Gujarat with Rs 1.81 lakh crore and Tamil Nadu with Rs 1.37 lakh crore. The small States like Haryana and Uttarakhand also have higher NVA than Telangana, at Rs 63,680 crore and Rs 43,883 crore respectively.