TSRTC talks inconclusive, government gets ready for plan B

The employees want, among other things, a merger of the TSRTC with the government.

Published: 04th October 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC buses (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the scare of all nine TSRTC unions going on a strike from October 5 looming large, officials are making alternative arrangements to minimise the disruption in transport services on the eve of Dasara on October 8. Transport minister P Ajay Kumar convened a meeting with RTA and TSRTC officials in this regard on Thursday. As talks between the government-appointed IAS officers’ committee and representatives of TSRTC unions failed for the second day on Thursday, the corporation has asked depot managers and regional managers to contact private bus owners and deploy their vehicles to meet the need. The employees want, among other things, a merger of the TSRTC with the government.

Though the officials are optimistic of averting the strike, they do not want to take any chances, and are making arrangements should the talks stretch beyond October 5. They have written to depot managers saying they should ensure the operators of hired buses arrange their own drivers and conductors. All depot managers have also placed an indent at stores in Uppal for ticket stocks for the next 15 days.

The corporation is making a database of all contractual/casual employees in the RTC to ensure they can be contacted in case the strike begins. Recently-retired employees are also being approached to fill the gap. Children of staff who would like to volunteer for the same have also been approached.

“The transport minister is also holding a meeting with all depot managers, regional heads and district collectors to see what travel arrangements can be made. If Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao intervenes, the strike can be averted,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity. Preparing a plan B, the RTC has contacted Regional Transport Offices to get a list of all eligible drivers of heavy passenger vehicles who have at least 18 months of experience.

Need more time: Panel
The meeting between the government-appointed panel and representatives of TSRTC unions lasted over six hours, but the panel failed to concede any of the 26 demands of the unions. The panel said the October 5 deadline was too short a time period for them to decide on something as big as a merger with the government.

It is learnt they also said the chief minister would like to convene a session in the Cabinet on the issue. They promised they would submit a report addressing all their issues, but did not say by when this would be done.

“We asked them to tell us when this report would be ready, but the committee isn’t even giving itself a deadline. That is unacceptable,” said Thomas Reddy, TSRTC JAC co-convenor. Meanwhile, the members of the unions were miffed that the transport minister made alternative arrangements with private bus operators and drivers. “It is very unfortunate that they called for private bus drivers, endangering the safety of lakhs of people who want to travel for holidays. Can the government vouch that these drivers and operators are good enough for the job?” asked another member of the TSRTC JAC.

‘Invite all 9 unions for talks’
Upset that the government-appointed committee was meeting only three unions under TSRTC JAC, the convenor of TSRTC JAC 1 shot off a letter to the officials, asking for the TSRTC JAC 1 to also be invited for talks, as only then, all nine unions would be represented.

