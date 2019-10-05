Home States Telangana

Anti-Corruption Bureau books Telangana State Junior Lecturers Forum president P Madhusudan Reddy 

ACB further conducted surprise checks at his residence located in Saroornagar and other places, including his alleged benamis.

Madhusudan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials registered cases against Telangana State Junior Lecturers Forum president P Madhusudan Reddy for allegedly amassing illegal assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The investigation agency has taken the accused into custody for questioning.

ACB further conducted surprise checks at his residence located in Saroornagar and other places, including his alleged benamis. The ACB officials found illegal assets worth more than Rs 3 crore. Madhusudan Reddy, 53, is a junior lecturer in Economics at the Government Junior College in Saroornagar. According to ACB officials, the searches were conducted at eight different places: the accused person’s office, his residence and residential premises of his family, including suspected benamis in the city.

The officials suspect that a person named Mahender Reddy is the benami of Madusudhan Reddy. During the searches, the ACB found illegal properties — both movable and immovable — worth crores of rupees.  It was revealed that Reddy has amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. They are  being assessed during the searches.

