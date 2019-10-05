Do you want to say Ji Huzur or Jai Huzurnagar? asks KTR

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that the Congress and the BJP are working in tandem with an attempt to defeat the TRS candidate in Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll. Addressing a mammoth roadshow in Huzurnagar, Rama Rao said that both the Congress and the BJP are one and the same, and they united now to defeat the TRS candidate.

Rama Rao said that if the Congress wins, the Huzurnagar people would be defeated. If TRS wins, the people of the segment would benefit. “Will you vote for the Congress and say Ji Huzur or vote for TRS and say jai Huzurnagar?” he queried.

Alleging that BJP State president K Laxman was in touch with TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy over the phone, he said: “By hook or crook, the Congress and the BJP want to defeat the TRS candidate. I am appealing the Communist brothers and the TRS workers to be alert and see that the TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy wins the election.”

Reacting to the huge response from the public, Rama Rao remarked that the roadshow was not like an election campaign, but like “a victory rally” of Saidi Reddy.

“Even though Uttam Kumar Reddy did not give any representation to the State government in the last five years, the TRS government implemented several welfare schemes in the Huzurnagar constituency like in other segments,” he said.