Election Commission of India shunts out SP from Suryapet

HYDERABAD: In a swift move, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has shunted out Superintendent of Police of Suryapet R Venkateswarulu and appointed R Bhaskaran in his place.

The action follows after a delegation of BJP led by party State unit president Dr K Laxman making a representation to the Election Commission on Thursday that the SP is supporting the TRS blatantly in the Huzurnagar byelections.

An order to this effect was issued by ECI Principal Secretary S K Rudola on Friday. ECI asked Telangana Chief Secretary S K Joshi to post Venkateshwarlu in any non-election duty.

Meanwhile, welcoming the move, BJP State chief spokesperson Krishan Sagara Rao said the TRS should take this as a serious warning and mend its ways.