KCR meets PM Modi, gives wishlist with 22 demands

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had a 50-minute one-on-one discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in Delhi on Friday where he discussed a wide-range of subjects, including the implementation of assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

This was the first meeting between the two after Modi assumed charge as Prime Minister for a second term. Rao reportedly discussed the TS, AP joint plan to divert the Godavari to Krishna, sought national project status for Kaleshwaram and discussed the economic slowdown.

Meanwhile, a senior BJP functionary, who did not want to be quoted, said that the meeting between the two leaders was more of give and take policy. “At national level, TRS would extend support to BJP whenever it needs and in return the Centre would clear the State’s projects and schemes,” he said, pointing out that, at national level, KCR is not BJP’s enemy No 1 because he is fighting the Congress, which is “our common” political adversary. The BJP leader, however, said that at the state level, his party would consider TRS on par with the Congress.

“We will continue to fight with the TRS and if we don’t do, the Congress would occupy the opposition space. The BJP does not want to cede any political space to Congress. By targeting the TRS, we want to edge the Congress out,” the BJP functionary said.

The BJP leader pointed out that his party would not hit out at the TRS “unnecessarily,” until his party gets confidence that it would be able to come to power in the State. “We will wait till such time,” he said.

However, the official release from the CMO stated that Rao submitted a memoranda with 22 demands to the Prime Minister. Earlier in the day, Rao met Home Minister Amit Shah. Rao, before returning to Hyderabad, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Some of the subjects discussed with the Prime Minister were brought to the notice of Shah and Rajnath.

According to the CMO release, Rao requested Modi to release the fifth instalment of the assistance of Rs 450 crore to the backward districts, as per the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act. He wanted the Prime Minister to enhance the number of judges in Telangana High Court from the 24 to 42. The Chief Minister also sought the financial assistance of `5,000 crore to Mission Kakatiya and `19,205 crore to Mission Bhagiratha, as recommended by the NITI Aayog.

The Chief Minister took up the issue of revival of Cement Corporation of India in Adilabad district with the help of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The CM also reminded Modi about the resolutions adopted by the State Assembly with a request to enhance reservations to BCS (37%), SCs (25%) and STs (10%) and also sub-categorisation of SCs in the State.

Other demands

Sanction of IIM, IIIT and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research

Sanction of 23 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in new districts

New steel plant at Bayyaram

Funds for National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) at Zaheerabad

National Institute of Design (NID) at Hyderabad

Release one-time grant-in-aid of `1,000 crore for the Warangal textile park