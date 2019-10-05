Home States Telangana

KCR meets PM Modi, gives wishlist with 22 demands

This was the first meeting between the two after Modi assumed charge as Prime Minister for a second term.

Published: 05th October 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had a 50-minute one-on-one discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in Delhi on Friday where he discussed a wide-range of subjects, including the implementation of assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

This was the first meeting between the two after Modi assumed charge as Prime Minister for a second term. Rao reportedly discussed the TS, AP  joint plan to divert the Godavari to Krishna, sought national project status for Kaleshwaram and discussed the economic slowdown.

Meanwhile, a senior BJP functionary, who did not want to be quoted, said that the meeting between the two leaders was more of give and take policy. “At national level, TRS would extend support to BJP whenever it needs  and in return the Centre would clear the State’s projects and schemes,” he said, pointing out that, at national level, KCR is not BJP’s enemy No 1 because he is fighting the Congress, which is “our common” political adversary. The BJP leader, however, said that at the state level, his party would consider TRS on par with the Congress.

“We will continue to fight with the TRS and if we don’t do, the Congress would occupy the opposition space. The BJP does not want to cede any political space to Congress. By targeting the TRS, we want to edge the Congress out,” the BJP functionary said.  

The BJP leader pointed out that his party would not hit out at the TRS “unnecessarily,” until his party gets confidence that it would be able to come to power in the State. “We will wait till such time,” he said.

However, the official release from the CMO stated that Rao submitted a memoranda with 22 demands to the Prime Minister. Earlier in the day, Rao met Home Minister Amit Shah. Rao, before returning to Hyderabad, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Some of the subjects discussed with the Prime Minister were brought to the notice of Shah and Rajnath.

According to the CMO release, Rao requested Modi to release the fifth instalment of the assistance of Rs 450 crore to the backward districts, as per the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act. He wanted the Prime Minister to enhance the number of judges in Telangana High Court from the 24 to 42. The Chief Minister also sought the financial assistance of `5,000 crore to Mission Kakatiya and `19,205 crore to Mission Bhagiratha, as recommended by the NITI Aayog.

The Chief Minister took up the issue of revival of Cement Corporation of India in Adilabad district with the help of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The CM also reminded Modi about the resolutions adopted by the State Assembly with a request to enhance reservations to BCS (37%), SCs (25%) and STs (10%) and also sub-categorisation of SCs in the State. 

Other demands
Sanction of IIM, IIIT and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research
Sanction of 23 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in new districts
New steel plant at Bayyaram
Funds for National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) at Zaheerabad
National Institute of Design (NID) at Hyderabad
Release one-time grant-in-aid of `1,000 crore for the Warangal textile park

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CM KCR AP Reorganisation Act Narendra Modi Prime Minister PM Modi Godavari Krishna Telangana High Court NITI Aayog
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp