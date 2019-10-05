Home States Telangana

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant bats for Hyderabad as best destination for industries and innovations

NITI Aayog’s CEO Amitabh Kant says future of Micron Technology Inc lies in India

Published: 05th October 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at the inauguration of the new facility centre of Micron Technology Inc in Hyderabad on Friday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India’s mobile phone data is more than that of the United States of America and China put together, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday while stressing on the unprecedented spike in data that the country has been creating in the recent times.

“Every Indian has a biometric, a mobile phone and a bank account. As a consequence of this, what is happening today in India is that the country is creating data that we have never seen before,” Kant said while inaugurating the new facility of Micron Technology Inc here on Friday. “Our mobile data itself is more than the mobile data of the United States and China put together. That is happening because of the cost of data in the country today. It is 1/10th the cost of data in the United Kingdom and 1/20th of the United States,” Kant said.

The other reason compounding to the data creation is the shift to digital in public processes. “If you do a detailed analysis of what is happening, 99.8 per cent of Indians pay direct taxes online. In the government, the public management system is all digital. So is the direct benefit transfer which handles the 600 schemes of the Central government,” the NITI Aayog CEO said while citing the example of Ayushman Bharat health scheme whose processes are also digital.

All praise for KTR

Meanwhile, the NITI Aayog CEO hailed Hyderabad as the best destination for the industries and innovations and Minister KT Rama Rao as ‘one of the most dynamic minster’ of the country.  

“There cannot be a better destination than Hyderabad. Just about every good company of the world operates from Hyderabad,” Kant said. “Hyderabad has a unique ecosystem. It has an IIT and IIIT, and it has the best-skilled manpower in the world.”

Kant also profusely praised IT and Industries Minister Rama Rao. “I hold KT Rama Rao in the greatest of regards and the greatest of admiration. Because he is one of our most dynamic ministers. I was very fortunate to work with him and he believes in the spirit of partnership and handholding, being a facilitator and a catalyst. I don’t think you will get a better host than him anywhere in the world.”

Addressing top honchos of Micron who were present at the event, he said, “Micron may be present in 18 different countries of the world, but its future lies in India and its future lies in Hyderabad. To the Board of Director, the future of Micron lies in India, if you want to increase your valuation from $25 bn to $50 bn and go from being the fourth largest in the world to the largest.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant Central government NITI Aayog CEO KTR
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp