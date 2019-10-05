Owaisi slams Pakistan for not allowing non-Muslims to top positions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching a veiled attack on Pakistan which recently blocked a move to appoint non-Muslims to top positions in the country, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that India respects all religions. Speaking to the media in Mumbai, the Hyderabad MP, who is campaigning for his party’s candidates in Maharashtra for the upcoming Assembly elections, said, “India is not a theocratic country. It does not have a single religion. It respects all religions. It also respects those who do not believe in religion.”