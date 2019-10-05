Home States Telangana

Private operators fleecing passengers amid TSRTC strike

With Dasara round the corner, private bus tickets from Hyd to Vijayawada cost more than domestic flights

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar at a press meet in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what could be seen as an exploitation of the crisis surrounding the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees’ strike, set to commence on Saturday, private bus services are fleecing passengers leaving for their hometowns ahead of the Dasara festival.

The ticket charges of a few private buses from Hyderabad to Vijayawada are, in fact, more than that of domestic flights. Needless to say, the situation is more or less the same in both the Telugu states. While a person who wanted to travel from Hyderabad to Vijayawada on October 7 — a day before Dasara — would have to pay Rs 1,923 for an Alliance Air - Air India flight ticket as on Friday evening, they would have to shell out `2,700 for a journey on Diwakar Travels (non A/C), a private operator. On an ordinary day, an AP or TSRTC non A/C bus fare would be around `300.

Similarly, a simple Google search for buses plying from Hyderabad to Karimnagar shows a myriad of options of TSRTC buses that ply at `180 to `283 (for A/C). With the TSRTC employees having declared the strike, the private travels have increased the fare to `1,500 — almost eight times the usual charge. “This is the right time to encash the demand. The passengers who want to go to their hometowns will be left with no option but to pay the money, in the event of the strike,” said Vasy, a travel agency operator in Kukatpally.

