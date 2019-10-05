Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court asks Regional Transport Authority to not to demand additional life tax on new vehicles

At the time of purchase, the company paid `5.87 lakh towards tax and the vehicle was given temporary registration. 

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the State cannot be allowed to levy life tax on the actual ex-showroom price when it was not the actual cost of the vehicle, the Telangana High Court has directed the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials concerned to register the subject vehicle without demanding additional life tax.  

Justice P Naveen Rao passed this order recently in the petition filed by Millennium Infra and Reality Projects Private Limited company challenging the decision of the authorities concerned for demanding excess amount towards life tax of the vehicle purchased by it.  According to the petitioner company, it has purchased a new “Jaguar XF” diesel vehicle from an automobile dealer in the city in November last year for an invoice amount of `41.7 lakh.

At the time of purchase, the company paid `5.87 lakh towards tax and the vehicle was given temporary registration.  After hearing the case and perusing court judgments, Justice Naveen Rao allowed the petition directing the RTA officials concerned to register the subject vehicle without demanding additional life tax provided it was already paid based on the sale invoice and the vehicle was fulfilling all other parameters for registration.

