Telangana Industries and IT Minister KTR seeks micron manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

State’s Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao hoped that the company would also set up a manufacturing unit in the State.

KTR

KTR (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With 756 employees, the new facility of the Micron Technology Inc in Madhapur could become the company’s third or fourth-largest facility in the world in a few years, the company’s CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said during the inaugural ceremony on Friday.

Speaking during the inauguration of its Global Development Centre, Mehrotra said, “Our Hyderabad team is growing very fast. We are already 756 members strong and Hyderabad could grow to become the third or fourth-largest global site within a matter of a few years.”

State’s Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao hoped that the company would also set up a manufacturing unit in the State. “I know you are not manufacturing in India yet. But I do hope, there will come a day when you will actually make a call and I hope it will be in Hyderabad. We have two brilliant electronic manufacturing clusters in the city.”

“We will make sure that we will meet or beat any incentive package that you receive in the world. Whenever you make your plans, please talk to us first. You can talk to others later,” he said.

