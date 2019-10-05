Home States Telangana

Telangana Teachers’ Recruitment Test candidates stage protest demanding postings before Dasara

A total of 8,792 candidates were selected for teacher posts through TRT around two years ago.

Published: 05th October 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

TRT aspirants take out a rally in Hyderabad on Friday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the police foiled their attempt to stage a massive protest at the Pragathi Bhavan earlier this week, the selected candidates of the Teachers’ Recruitment Test (TRT) managed to stage a protest on Friday, albeit for a brief period of time. They were all taken into preventive custody by police.
The candidates demand that their postings be announced before Dasara. It may be recalled that the High Court in its judgement on the issue had instructed the government to complete the recruitment process by September 30  

“It is almost two years since the recruitment test was conducted to fill the 8,972 teaching posts, but even as of yet these posts have not been filled. Of these, 4,450 posts were meant for SGTs and the remaining for PETs and language pandits. Despite clearing the test, the unemployed youth are made to wait for their appointment orders. We demand the State to issue appointment letters before Dasara,” said A Shekhar, an aspirant from Medak. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has assured candidates that the issue will be resolved at the earliest. She also met TSPSC chairman Ganta Chakrapani to discuss the matter.    

Meanwhile, IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao also tweeted about the issue. “Spoke to TSPSC chairman regarding the TRT issue. He assured me that he and his team will resolve the matter very soon,” he tweeted.

A total of 8,792 candidates were selected for teacher posts through TRT around two years ago. The certificates of selected candidates were verified amid controversies a year ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
police Pragathi Bhavan Teachers’ Recruitment Test TRT Dasara IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp