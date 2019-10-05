Telangana Teachers’ Recruitment Test candidates stage protest demanding postings before Dasara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the police foiled their attempt to stage a massive protest at the Pragathi Bhavan earlier this week, the selected candidates of the Teachers’ Recruitment Test (TRT) managed to stage a protest on Friday, albeit for a brief period of time. They were all taken into preventive custody by police.

The candidates demand that their postings be announced before Dasara. It may be recalled that the High Court in its judgement on the issue had instructed the government to complete the recruitment process by September 30

“It is almost two years since the recruitment test was conducted to fill the 8,972 teaching posts, but even as of yet these posts have not been filled. Of these, 4,450 posts were meant for SGTs and the remaining for PETs and language pandits. Despite clearing the test, the unemployed youth are made to wait for their appointment orders. We demand the State to issue appointment letters before Dasara,” said A Shekhar, an aspirant from Medak. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has assured candidates that the issue will be resolved at the earliest. She also met TSPSC chairman Ganta Chakrapani to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao also tweeted about the issue. “Spoke to TSPSC chairman regarding the TRT issue. He assured me that he and his team will resolve the matter very soon,” he tweeted.

A total of 8,792 candidates were selected for teacher posts through TRT around two years ago. The certificates of selected candidates were verified amid controversies a year ago.