Home States Telangana

Aircraft crash kills two trainee pilots in Telangana village

While flying over Sultanpur village in Vikarabad district, the flight went out of control and after toppling in the air several times, it crashed, according to preliminary investigation.

Published: 06th October 2019 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana plane crash

Mangled remains of the trainee aircraft that crashed into cotton fields at Sultanpur village in Vikarabad district of Telangana.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons died when the trainee aircraft that they were flying crashed in a cotton field at Sultanpur village in Vikarabad district, around 100 km from Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon. The victims are yet to be identified. 

The aircraft belonged to a private flying institute based at Hyderabad and was on a sortie when the incident took place.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft took off from Begumpet airport with two trainers on board. While flying over Sultanpur village in Bantwaram Mandal in Vikarabad district, the flight went out of control and after toppling in the air several times, it crashed into the fields. Farmers and villagers rushed to the crash site and also alerted the police.

Police found two persons on board were dead. A team from the Department of Civil aviation also rushed to the spot from Begumpet airport. The area was cordoned off for further investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana trainee aircraft crash Vikarabad plane crash
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp