‘Cancel contract for lifting additional water from Medigadda to Yellampalli’: T Jeevan Reddy to Tamilisai 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the State government of violating norms by entrusting the works of additional lifting of 1 tmc water from Link-1 of Medigadda Lift System to Yellampalli project to the existing contractors, senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to intervene in the matter and cancel the contract.

The contract worth Rs 4,657.95 crore was allotted on nomination-basis to the existing contractors. This was causing a huge loss to the exchequer, he said. Jeevan Reddy, on Saturday, wrote a letter to the governor elaborating on the irregularities in assigning the contract.

Later, he told the media that the State government had handed over the contract to existing contractors on nomination-basis, without calling for tenders, so as to get commissions.

“How can a government just give contract worth crores of rupees on nomination-basis? We want the Governor to order a probe into the deal and take action against the guilty,” he said.

According to him, the project engineer-in-chief was primarily responsible for the irregularity and the government had ratified it subsequently.

“I request the Governor to immediately cancel the contract and order probe into it. All the guilty persons should be brought to books,” he said. Originally 2 tmc of water was supposed to pumped on a daily basis, but the State government at a later stage increased it by an additional 1 tmc, he said.

“This means that the original design was faulty,” he said.