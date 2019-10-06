Home States Telangana

Global warming behind Telangana's dengue outbreak

He was speaking at 8th edition of the Annual Conference of Human Rights Forum, Hyderabad chapter.

dengue, malaria, mosquito

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Global warming is one of the reasons behind the recent spate of torrential rains and the vector-borne diseases like dengue, said Professor V Ramana Dhara, Indian Institute of Public Health, here on Friday.

“It would be very difficult to prevent dengue unless the government has accurate data. Instead of preventing the disease which has no medicine, the government is making inconsistent statements on the data about dengue cases. Unless one has the data on where the dengue cases are being reported, the disease cannot be controlled,” the professor said.

He added that everyone has to take up the issue to mitigate the impacts of the ill effects of global warming before they gets worse.

