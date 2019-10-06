Junior lecturer amasses Rs 35 crore, arrested in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ACB officials on Saturday arrested junior lecturer P Madhusudhan Reddy for amassing illegal assets worth of Rs 5 crore.

He was produced before the court for judicial remand. Madhusudhan Reddy is working as junior lecturer in Economics of Government Junior College in Saroornagar.

He is also president of Telangana Junior Lecturers Association. The ACB officials have found huge illegal properties of movable and immovable amassed by him.