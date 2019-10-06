Junior lecturer amasses Rs 35 crore, arrested in Telangana
Madhusudhan Reddy is working as junior lecturer in Economics of Government Junior College in Saroornagar. The ACB officials have found huge illegal properties of movable and immovable amassed by him.
Published: 06th October 2019 08:40 AM | Last Updated: 06th October 2019 08:40 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The ACB officials on Saturday arrested junior lecturer P Madhusudhan Reddy for amassing illegal assets worth of Rs 5 crore.
He was produced before the court for judicial remand. Madhusudhan Reddy is working as junior lecturer in Economics of Government Junior College in Saroornagar.
He is also president of Telangana Junior Lecturers Association. The ACB officials have found huge illegal properties of movable and immovable amassed by him.