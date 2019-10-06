‘KCR met PM to resolve personal issues’: Mohammad Ali Shabbir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was primarily aimed at resolving personal issues rather than that of the State, senior Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir alleged that KCR met Modi to apologise for all the comments made against him during the elections and not to push the demands of the State.

“He met Modi to seek forgiveness and to enquire what mistake he had done. KCR’s tone and body language were apologetic. KCR assured PM Modi that the TRS would remain B-Team of the BJP in the State,” he alleged while speaking at Gandhi Bhavan.