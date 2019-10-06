KTR knows very little about my constituency, says TPCC chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refuting TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s allegation that he had neglected the Huzurnagar Assembly segment, TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed that KTR lacked knowledge about the constituency and was making baseless allegations for political gains.

Speaking to media at Huzurnagar on Saturday, Uttam claimed that he had taken up various development works in Huzurnagar during Congress government. “After the TRS came to power, all the works I had initiated were all neglected. KTR is blaming me for Huzurnagar’s backwardness. I think his knowledge about constituency is very less.

"He is forgetting that it was during the Congress regime that the constituency had actually developed. Whatever Huzurnagar is today is because of me. No constituency in the country witnessed so much of development as Huzurnagar during the Congress rule,” he claimed.

Coming down heavily on KTR, the TPCC chief, whose wife Padmavathi Reddy is contesting as the Congress candidate for the by-polls, said that the former was misleading the people with false claims.

“It has been proved that those who have written script of KTR’s speech is good for nothing. They lack knowledge of Huzurnagar,” he stated. He added that the road on which KTR’s rally was organised was, in fact, laid by him.

He claimed that KTR to luring voters with the promises of making Hyzurnagar a smart city, setting up an ESI super specialty hospital and providing other facilities. “He is just fooling people. All these promises are meant to get votes. Once the polls are over, the TRS will forget about Huzurnagar.”