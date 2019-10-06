MD of  Life Care pharma arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the investigation into the Rs 11.5 crore Insurance Medicine Service (IMS) scam continues, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) made yet another arrest on Saturday.

Sudhakar Reddy

Baddam Sudhakar Reddy, Managing Director (MD) of Life Care Drugs and Pharmaceuticals was arrested by the ACB for illegal supply of medicines worth Rs 8.25 crore to the IMS and causing loss to the government exchequer.

Moreover, the rates of supplied drugs were found to be much higher than both the rate contract and the rates provided in guidelines issued by the State and Central governments.

Meanwhile, the court on Saturday granted two-day police custody of the arrested accused, including former IMS director Devika Rani, for questioning.