Home States Telangana

MD of  Life Care pharma arrested

Meanwhile, the court on Saturday granted two-day police custody of the arrested accused, including former IMS director Devika Rani, for questioning. 

Published: 06th October 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the investigation into the Rs 11.5 crore Insurance Medicine Service (IMS) scam continues, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) made yet another arrest on Saturday.

Sudhakar Reddy

Baddam Sudhakar Reddy, Managing Director (MD) of Life Care Drugs and Pharmaceuticals was arrested by the ACB for illegal supply of medicines worth Rs 8.25 crore to the IMS and causing loss to the government exchequer.

Moreover, the rates of supplied drugs were found to be much higher than both the rate contract and the rates provided in guidelines issued by the State and Central governments.

Meanwhile, the court on Saturday granted two-day police custody of the arrested accused, including former IMS director Devika Rani, for questioning. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sudhakar Reddy ACB Sudhakar Reddy corruption case Insurance Medicine Service scam
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp