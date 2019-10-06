Home States Telangana

Muffakham Jah sole witness of 70-year-old Nizam fund case 

On Pakistan’s side, one Shaharyar Mohammad Khan, an official of Pakistan’s foreign office had provided a statement on January 2016, but declined to provide evidence at the trial because of his health.

Published: 06th October 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan

Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the Nizam fund case which spanned over 70 years, the only witness that was called and was able to depose in person was Prince Muffakham Jah.

The other key persons concerned had either passed away, ‘were not interested in the case or funds’, or simply did not choose to appear before the court.

On Pakistan’s side, one Shaharyar Mohammad Khan, an official of Pakistan’s foreign office had provided a statement on January 2016, but declined to provide evidence at the trial because of his health.

ALSO READ: What next for Nizam funds?

Other important stakeholders in the case were Habib Ibrahim Rahimtoola, Nizam VII Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, Lakshmi Narayan Gupta — all of who had passed away by the time the trial resurfaced. 

Muffakham Jah’s elder brother, Prince Mukarram, who is still alive, was removed from the proceedings and was not even called to provide evidence considering ‘he no longer had any interest in the fund’.

The last stakeholder in the case was Christopher Lintott, the administrator of the estate of Nizam VII, who, the judge noted did not appear at the trial.

ALSO READ: Tried for out of court settlement with Pakistan on funds, says Nizam's kin

Meanwhile, after reading Muffakham Jah’s evidence, Judge Marcus Smith had noted that the Prince was a ‘careful and transparently honest witness’ but also refused to place weight on his statement.

“Prince would have been nine or ten at the time, and he was not himself present at these meetings. He simply recalled discussions about those meetings after the event. It is very difficult to attach weight to such recollections,” the judge noted.

For instance, on June 11, 2019, the Prince confirmed that he only remembered the meeting about the said Rahimtoola account only from certain letters and not from memory. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Nizam fund case Nizam funds Prince Muffakham Jah Telangana
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp