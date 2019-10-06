Home States Telangana

Musi reservoir’s crest gate collapses due to faulty rod

Five days ago, the water level in Musi reservoir had hit the full-tank marker of 545 feet. As a consequence, officials had released 2,000 cusecs of water through two of its crest gates.

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: One of the crest gates of Musi reservoir collapsed as a result of a faulty rod on Saturday, sending over 5,000 cusecs of water into the downstream. 

The joint rod linking the 6th crest gate with the reservoir faltered due to the high pressure of water, according to sources.

These gates were closed about two days ago. While inflows from the upstream areas continue, the water level of the reservoir as on Saturday evening is 544.80 feet. 

The State government had built 30 new crest gates in the reservoir at an estimated cost of Rs 19 crore in 2016.

Lack of regular supervision caused the incident, say sources.

Owing to the unprecedented flow of water, agriculture motors and other material was pushed to the downstream. Officials have alerted people living in the downstream areas regarding the incident. 

