Home States Telangana

YSRC extends support to TRS in Huzurnagar

TRS Huzurnagar election in charge Palla Rajeshwar Reddy met Srikanth Reddy in Suryapet district on Saturday and sought his party’s support.

Published: 06th October 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

From right, S Saidi Reddy of TRS

From right, S Saidi Reddy of TRS

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: The YSRC Telangana unit is supporting TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy in Huzurnagar Assembly polls.

YSRC Telangana unit president Srikanth Reddy, who unsuccessfully contested Huzurnagar in 2014,  extended the party’s support to the TRS now.  

TRS Huzurnagar election in charge Palla Rajeshwar Reddy met Srikanth Reddy in Suryapet district on Saturday and sought his party’s support.

Speaking to reporters later in Garidepalli, Rajeshwar Reddy said that the YSRC responded positively to their request.  Rajeshwar Reddy said that around 25,000 people attended the TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s roadshow on Friday.

He alleged that Congress and the BJP had entered into a secret pact in Huzurnagar to defeat the TRS candidate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC YSRC Telangana unit Srikanth Reddy Huzurnagar TRS Huzurnagar Assembly polls
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp