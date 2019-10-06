YSRC extends support to TRS in Huzurnagar

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: The YSRC Telangana unit is supporting TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy in Huzurnagar Assembly polls.

YSRC Telangana unit president Srikanth Reddy, who unsuccessfully contested Huzurnagar in 2014, extended the party’s support to the TRS now.

TRS Huzurnagar election in charge Palla Rajeshwar Reddy met Srikanth Reddy in Suryapet district on Saturday and sought his party’s support.

Speaking to reporters later in Garidepalli, Rajeshwar Reddy said that the YSRC responded positively to their request. Rajeshwar Reddy said that around 25,000 people attended the TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s roadshow on Friday.

He alleged that Congress and the BJP had entered into a secret pact in Huzurnagar to defeat the TRS candidate.