Musi reservoir will get New crest gate by October 9, says Telangana's Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

Based on this information, the chief minister directed the irrigation officials to bring the three gates back from Tirupati before October 9, in order to replace the collapsed one.

Published: 07th October 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Secretary of the CMO Smitha Sabharwal and Irrigation department Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar Rao inspect the Musi reservoir on Sunday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: A day after one of the crest gates of the Musi reservoir collapsed as a result of a faulty rod, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated on Sunday that a new crest gate for the dam would be arranged before October 9.

On the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Secretary of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Smitha Sabharwal and Irrigation department Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar Rao visited the Musi reservoir and inspected the spot wherein the joint rod linking the sixth crest gate with the reservoir faltered.

The duo subsequently conducted a review meeting in this regard with the officials concerned. On the occasion, the officials informed the bureaucrats that five extra crest gates were made for the Musi reservoir in 1991. However, these gates were later shifted to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, in order to arrange gates for the Kalyani Dam, the officials said. They further stated that out of these, only two crest gates were used for the Kalyani Dam, and that the remaining three gates were still at Tirupati.

Later, minister Jagadish Reddy told media persons that all steps have been taken to avoid any water wastage that could have been caused due to the mishap. “A new crest gate will be arranged before October 9,” he added and urged the farmers not to panic.

Jurala crest gates inspected

Mahbubnagar: As the Jurala project has been receiving heavy inflows in the past few days, an expert team of engineers visited the Priyadarshini Jurala reservoir and inspected its crest gates on Sunday. Speaking to media, Executive Engineer of Jurala Muralidharan said that as per the directions of the engineer-in-chief from Hyderabad, an expert team comprising chief engineers Srinivas and Balakrishna, as well as superintending engineers Somasekhar and Krishna Rao visited the project. The team identified issues with the gates and prepared estimation proposals for the repairs. A report will soon be submitted to the government

