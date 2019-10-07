Nizam’s kin ready to take legal route if necessary for shares in 35 million pounds

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as several media reports claim that only the Central government and the Princes Muffakham Jah and Mukarram Jah are supposed to get the 35 million pounds, several kin of the VII Nizam, Osman Ali Khan Bahadur are also confident of claiming their share. They cited previous judgements where the settlements were distributed within the family members.

Mubashir Khan, the son of the seventh Nizam’s youngest daughter Saida Begum (better known as Lily Pasha), cited the case of the Nizam Jewellery case. In 1995, the Union government bought the Nizam’s jewellery collection for a sum of over Rs 217 crore. Post that, there was a similar controversy regarding the distribution of amount.

“This is not the first time that this has happened,” Khan said while referring to the Hyderabad Fund Case in which Rs 307 crore was won by India and Princes Muffakham Jah and Mukarram Jah after the case stretched over seven decades. “Last time, during Nizam jewellery case, family members for many years were embroiled in a case which decided the terms of the settlement,” he said.

Post that, a settlement was decided. “While 60 per cent of money went to Princes (Muffakham Jah and Mukarram Jah), 40 per cent went to family members,” Khan added. Same transpired in a few other cases, he said.

As of now, family members are waiting to see if Pakistan appeals in the Supreme Court. If Pakistan does not, and the two Princes decide to not distribute it, a court case in the matter is likely. Speaking to Express, SC advocate Mohammed Viqar Hussain, who has represented a few of the family members in other cases, said: “The family is deprived of their rightful claim. If necessary, a court case’ll take place.”

Mukarram Jah’s 86th birthday celebrated

The 86th birthday of the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad Mukarram Jah was celebrated at Purani Haveli in Hyderabad on Sunday. Speaking at an event organised to mark the occasion, advisor to UNESCO Mir Asghar Hussain said, “Hyderabad was the centre of India, as far as the British states were concerned. It produced nothing but excellence since 1884 in regards to public service and development sector.” Faiz Khan, a trustee of Mukarram Jah Trust for Education and Learning, said, “After his coronation as the Eight Nizam, Prince Mukarram Jah gave away the Masarrath Mahal which was very dear to him