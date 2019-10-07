Home States Telangana

Police to seek custody of former TV9's CEO Ravi Prakash

The police have recorded statements of the complainant and the accused.

Published: 07th October 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 04:44 AM

fORMER TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash (File Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Banjara Hills police arrested former CEO of TV9, V Ravi Prakash, in connection with cheating the new management of Alanda Media, police are likely to file a petition in the court seeking custody of him for questioning.

The police have recorded statements of the complainant and the accused. In the remand report, police stated that Ravi Prakash and former finance officer of TV9 have transferred huge amounts from the official accounts of the new management of Alanda Media without the shareholders’ consent. However, Ravi told the investigators that they have transferred the amount based on the powers given to him as full-time director of the company.

