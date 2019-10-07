Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau arrest one more pharmacist in IMS scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), investigating irregularities in purchase of medicine indents in Insurance Medicine Service (IMS) department, have arrested another pharmacist for her involvement in the scam.

The agency officials arrested Kodali Nagalaxmi, pharmacist of Nacharam ESI dispensary. The pharmacist in collusion with IMS director, assistant director of stores, and MD of Life Care Drugs and Pharmaceuticals conspired to issue purchase orders.

The pharmacist violated and indulged in fabricating records at Cherlapally dispensary and caused a loss to the tune of `17 lakh. She was produced before the court and shifted to judicial remand.

According to sources, the ACB officials have picked up a Chennai-based businessman, Arvind Reddy, for his alleged involvement in a scam by supplying medicine indents to IMS.