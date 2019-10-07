Telangana Information Technology Association uses tech to celebrate Bathukamma

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) celebrated Bathukamma using nine innovative technologies on Sunday.

It was inaugurated online by principal secretary, IT, Jayesh Ranjan from his office. The technologies included in the celebration was Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet over Things (IoT), Blockchain, virtual reality, 3D printing, robotics and drone. The celebration was initiated by TITA founder Sundeep Makthala by sending a message from his mobile phone. A Bathukamma gopuram was made using 3D print design.