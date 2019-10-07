TSRTC JAC 1 convenor alleges KCR acting like Tughlaq in merger with government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s blunt comment that he would not take back the 50,000 RTC employees who did not show up to work, further ruling out the merger with the government, sent shockwaves across the RTC employees of Telangana on Sunday. Shocked by the decision, the RTC JAC heads called it absolutely rash and illegal.

“KCR is behaving like Tughlaq, like Hitler. This is a cowardly decision, which will not go down well for anyone,” said Hanumanth Mudiraj, TSRTC JAC 1 convenor. “The government has no right to remove us in the first place. This is a move against those who fought for Telangana,” said Ashwathama Reddy, Convenor of TSRTC JAC. He further said that the CM KCR was building a palace for himself on the graves of Telangana martyrs.

The unions are now planning to hold a conference on Monday to decide the future course of strike. Assuring the employees who had expressed solidarity with them, the RTC union heads assured that none would lose their jobs. “We will take legal course of action, if necessary,” said Hanumanth.