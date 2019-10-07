Home States Telangana

TSRTC JAC 1 convenor alleges KCR acting like Tughlaq in merger with government

The unions are now planning to hold a conference on Monday to decide the future course of strike.

Published: 07th October 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File picture |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s blunt comment that he would not take back the 50,000 RTC employees who did not show up to work, further ruling out the merger with the government, sent shockwaves across the RTC employees of Telangana on Sunday. Shocked by the decision, the RTC JAC heads called it absolutely rash and illegal.

“KCR is behaving like Tughlaq, like Hitler. This is a cowardly decision, which will not go down well for anyone,” said Hanumanth Mudiraj, TSRTC JAC 1 convenor. “The government has no right to remove us in the first place. This is a move against those who fought for Telangana,” said Ashwathama Reddy, Convenor of TSRTC JAC. He further said that the CM KCR was building a palace for himself on the graves of Telangana martyrs.

The unions are now planning to hold a conference on Monday to decide the future course of strike. Assuring the employees who had expressed solidarity with them, the RTC union heads assured that none would lose their jobs. “We will take legal course of action, if necessary,” said Hanumanth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CM KCR TSRTC TSRTC JAC 1 TSRTC employees TSRTC UNION
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp