Can private vehicles replace Telangana’s public transport system?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN the wake of the RTC strike, the State government had released official data that said there were over 1.22 crore vehicles, including non-transport vehicles, in Telangana, Of the 1.22 crore vehicles, non-transport vehicles constitutes about five to six per cent.

The government claimed there is no dearth in transport vehicles and that the State would be able to deal with the strike. However, the moot question remains as to whether private transport vehicles would be a substitute for the public transport system or not. Further, the number of non-transport vehicles like tractors and harvesters has almost doubled in the State in the last five years. Chief Secretary SK Joshi tweeted a graphic explaining the growth of vehicles after the formation of Telangana in 2014.