CPM to support Telangana Praja Party in Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CPM has decided to support the Telangana Praja Party (TPP) candidate in the upcoming Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll. Though the ruling TRS, Congress and TDP had sought CPM’s support, the party has chosen “not to support any major political party”.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said, “We discussed the issue at length and decided to support our ally TPP’s candidate Sambasiva Goud.” The CPM State chief also suspended party candidate for Huzurnagar P Sekhar Rao, whose nomination was rejected on technical grounds.