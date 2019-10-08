Home States Telangana

Musi reservoir draining by the day after crest-gate collapse

Owing to high pressure of water in the reservoir, one of the joint rods holding the crest gate together faltered, causing its collapse.

Published: 08th October 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Musi reservoir’s crest-gate (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Two days after the fifth crest gate of the Musi reservoir collapsed, sending as much as 5,000 cusecs of water downstream in one go, officials have not been able to put a stopper on the water that is being drained into the Krishna river ever since.

Owing to the high pressure of water in the reservoir, one of the joint rods holding the crest gate together faltered, causing its collapse. Lack of official supervision led to the incident, according to sources.
At the time of the incident, the reservoir’s water level was 644.80 feet, a fraction away from its full-tank level of 645 feet. On Monday, two days after the collapse, the inflows into the reservoir were 1,500 cusecs, while the outflows through the gate were 14,060 cusecs.

There have been allegations that the new gates, installed in the year 2016 at an estimated cost of `19 crore, were left in a state of neglect by the officials. They failed to take up proper maintenance of the gates, say sources.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, secretary Smita Sabharwal and Irrigation CE C Muralidhar Rao visited Musi reservoir and reviewed the arrangements of the installation of new gates. Three crest gates will be brought in from Kalynani dam located in Tirupathi.

The gates have already been shipped and would most likely reach Musi on Tuesday night. They will be installed by Wednesday, according to sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Musi reservoir Krishna river CM KCR Smita Sabharwal C Muralidhar Rao Kalynani dam
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp