Home States Telangana

TSRTC strike Congress’ trump card in Huzurnagar assembly bypoll

In fact, Uttam had already appealed to the CPI, which had decided to support TRS candidate in the Huzurnagar bypoll, to reconsider its support to the pink party candidate.

Published: 08th October 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Huzurnagar Congress candidate Padmavathi during an election campaign at Ramakrishna thanda on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CHIEF Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, with his decision to terminate more than 48,000 RTC workers, has unwittingly handed over a trump card to Congress at a time when the latter party is intensifying its campaign to retain the Huzurnagar Assembly seat.

Until a few days ago, the grand old party was struggling to find a weapon to nail the TRS government. But now, with the RTC strike in sight, the Congress is planning to make it a major poll agenda to corner the pink party.

TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, whose wife Padmavathi Reddy is the party’s candidate in Huzurnagar, has already begun using it as a weapon to target the TRS. He had reportedly asked his team to take the issue to every nook and corner of the constituency and convince people about the need to defeat the pink party candidate in the bypoll.

He cautioned people of Huzurnagar not to fall prey to KCR’s false promises as he would not keep his word and neglect the constituency once his candidate wins the poll. “He will dump you after getting your votes, the same way he dumped the RTC workers. When he could so easily cheat the RTC employees, who stood behind him during the Telangana movement, what is the guarantee that he would keep his promises in Huzurnagar?” he asked, during a campaign.

In fact, Uttam had already appealed to the CPI, which had decided to support TRS candidate in the Huzurnagar bypoll, to reconsider its support to the pink party candidate. “CPI has been fighting for the rights of workers since time immemorial. If it extends support to the TRS while the government is trampling on workers’ rights, this will be blot on CPI,” he said. Even Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, during his campaigning in Huzurnagar, was seen targeting TRS on RTC issue.

With the government’s image taking a beating due the decision, the Congress leadership is expecting  Huzurnagar voters to lean towards it. On the other hand, the chief minister’s actions have put pink party leaders in a spot. They are unable to defend his decision while campaigning in Huzurnagar. The TRS has deputed over 30 leaders to oversee campaigning and ensure party candidate S Saidi Reddy’s victory.
After the Dasara festival, the Congress is planning to project TRS as anti-peoples’ party citing sacking of RTC employees as example. In the next few days, it would be known whether the grand old party’s strategy using the RTC issue would work in its favour or not.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CM KCR Huzurnagar Assembly seat Telangana Congress Nalgonda MP TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy Padmavathi Reddy TRS
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp