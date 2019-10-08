Home States Telangana

UGC probing Andhra University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and four other universities for ‘selling’ fake degrees

The prestigious  Andhra University in Visakhapatnam is among the six universities, under the UGC scanner for alleged ‘sale’ of fake degrees.

Published: 08th October 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 03:51 AM

Andhra University (File Photo |EPS)

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The prestigious  Andhra University in Visakhapatnam is among the six universities, under the UGC scanner for alleged ‘sale’ of fake degrees.Following the UGC crackdown on these universities, which, in lieu of money, provide degrees to students without making them attend classes and write examinations,  the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, issued an advisory to colleges urging them to be cautious in recruiting faculty from the six universities which are under the UGC scanner.

Besides Andhra University, the list includes another two varsities,  Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University in Maharashtra and Solapur University and three private ones, Sunrise University in Rajasthan, Kalinga University in Chhattisgarh and Himalayan University in Arunachal Pradesh.The fresh press release from JNTU comes barely a fortnight after JNTU-H asked all faculty members with PhD degrees to submit hard copies of their degrees along with attested genuineness certificates.

“The colleges are hereby informed to be extra vigilant and cautious while recruiting/appointing faculty members who are awarded UG / PG / PhD degrees from these Universities,” read the circular.Earlier, MHRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted: “I have directed agencies to carry out a thorough probe.”

Experts in the city are of the view that a considerable number of doctorates teaching in city engineering colleges are from Andhra University and Sunrise University, most likely with bogus degrees, particularly PhDs.

“Recently, five staffers working in the examination branch of Andhra University were sacked after they were caught indulging in the sale of certificates. Being an old university, colleges have seen Andhra University as a prestigious university. But that is going to change now with the weeding by both the UGC and the JNTUH,” said a teacher working at a private engineering college in Hyderabad.

Sensing a change in JNTUH’s behaviour in this regard, a number of teachers have already made a move to institutions in other states or those affiliated to Kakatiya and Osmania University. Further, the varsity also states that colleges found to be recruiting faculty from unrecognised universities or having bogus degrees can be stripped off their existing affiliation or would be refused affiliation.

Though JNTUH routinely conducts checks of degrees and certificates of all faculty members in its affiliated colleges, the latest circular has put onus of scrutiny on the college managements and principals too.

Dr KVK Rao, founder and chairman of St. Mary’s Group of Institutions, said that sale and purchase of bogus degrees is rampant across the State. “ I feel 80 per cent of all doctorates would have fake degrees and it’s not just these six institutions, a number of autonomous institutions are also indulging in this practice,” he said.  Meanwhile, the teaching community while lauding the steps taken by JNTUH said that the university should also take such steps in helping teachers get their rights.

