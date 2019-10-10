A year after Kondagattu mishap, heavy vehicles still restricted on ghat roads

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Over a year after the terrible bus mishap that claimed more than 60 lives, the Kondagattu ghat road in Jagtial still remains completely closed with barricades and no-entry boards, restricting all kinds of vehicles from plying, except light motor vehicles (LMV) like two-wheelers.

Before the bus tragedy that happened in September, 2018, the road was open for all vehicles, including Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV). People used to take the uphill ghat road mainly to reach the Lord Hanuman Swamy Temple. However, after the mishap that killed around 65 people, the officials concerned introduced new guidelines, as per which only LMVs are allowed to enter the ghat road. Ever since the accident, the authorities concerned have been taking steps, one after the other, to prevent further accidents on the ghat road and they strictly ensured the prohibition of heavy vehicles on the road. In addition to this, a protection wall was erected on the stretch.

However, the authorities have not been able to introduce proper alternative measures that can allow all vehicles to enter the road and avoid the hardships faced by the commuters. Meanwhile, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) had arranged two mini buses for the pilgrims, via Dongalamarri. However, the service of these two buses have also been stopped due to the RTC employees’ strike. Even if there is another ghat road, which is safe for transportation, since the speed limit is between 20 and 40km, it is hard for the commuters to take that route as well.

According to sources, the DGP for Road Safety Authority of Telangana, T Krishna Prasad, visited the ghat road several times after the mishap and directed the officials concerned to take steps to change the alignment of the ghat road so that all kinds of vehicles can safely ply. As per the DGP’s directions, transport authorities had prepared a report and submitted proposals to the State government. Speaking to Express, District Transport Officer T Kishan Rao said that the new road will be constructed once the government approves the proposal for the new alignment. He also said that as a result of the safety measures taken by the officials, no accident has been reported on the ghat road since then. However, since the entry of HMVs remain restricted even after one year, both the commuters and the pilgrims remain in dire straits.

Meanwhile, the construction of a rope-way that was promised by both the erstwhile AP government and the later TRS government for the comfortable journey of pilgrims to the hill shrine still remain a dream. Lakhs of pilgrims and devotees, who do not own motorcycles, are forced to wait for one of the two mini buses or climb the whole hill during festivals like Hanuman Jayanti and other occasions. They are still waiting for a good decision from the part of authorities.