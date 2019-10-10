Home States Telangana

Anti-corruption bureau grills seven key accused in 11.5-crore IMS scam

ACB officials questioned the IMS staff regarding the purchase orders placed at highest rates of contract to pharma companies. 

Published: 10th October 2019 05:54 AM

former IMS director Dr Ch Devika Rani (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The anti-corruption bureau (ACB), which is the chief investigating agency in the Rs 11.5 crore scam in the Insurance Medical Services department, on Wednesday grilled at least seven key accused in the case, including former IMS director Dr Ch Devika Rani. During the questioning that went on for over seven hours, the officials questioned former IMS officers Devika Rani, K Padma, and Vasanthi Indira, pharmacist Radhika, Omni Medi pharma representatives Ch Siva Nagaraju, V Harshavardhan and K Sri Hari Babu. The court had granted two-day police custody of the accused on October 9 and 10. 

The seven arrested accused were shifted to the ACB office on Wednesday morning from the prison. On the first day of the questioning, the ACB officials questioned each accused separately, in a bid to get more information on circumstances that led to the coercion of senior IMS officers. The ACB officials reportedly used some key documents that were issued by the IMS officials towards the illegal purchase of medicine indents from various pharma companies. The documents were found to be in breach of the norms laid out by the Telangana government. 

After the seven-hour questioning, the officials shifted the arrested accused back to prison. The agency will take custody of accused on Thursday again. Till now, the ACB has arrested at least 13 persons in connection with the irregularities that took place in the IMS department with regards to the purchase of medicine indents and diversion of funds. 

TAGS
anti-corruption bureau Insurance Medical Services department IMS director Dr Ch Devika Rani ACB officials Telangana government
