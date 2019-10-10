Home States Telangana

Bypoll an opportunity to teach KCR a lesson: TPCC chief  N Uttam Reddy

Published: 10th October 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dismissing over 48,000 RTC workers, TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the CPI to reconsider it’s decision to support the pink party candidate in the upcoming Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll. 

“How can CPI support a party whose chief had dismissed the RTC employees for going on strike. My humble request to them (CPI) is to support our candidate. This is an appropriate opportunity to teach KCR a fitting lesson,” he said.

Addressing the party workers on Facebook live on Wednesday, Uttam said: “Huzurnagar poll is an opportunity to send a strong message to KCR that he cannot dictate people. I want CPM too to support the Congress candidate. If we unite we can easily defeat the pink party in Huzurnagar poll,” he opined.
“RTC is not KCR’s property to take unilateral decision. We will see that the decision is reversed. We will stand with the RTC employees till they get justice. If this is allowed, then tomorrow there will be no rights for employees and no unions to take up their issues. KCR will turn Telangana into a dictatorship,” he warned.

