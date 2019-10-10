CPI may reconsider decision to support TRS in Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After being pulled up at an all-party meet, held on Wednesday to express solidarity with the striking employees of the TSRTC, the CPI has announced that it may reconsider the decision to support the ruling TRS in the upcoming bypoll for the Huzurnagar Assembly seat.

During the all-party meet, members of the various parties and unions raised an objection as CPI State Secretary Chanda Venkat Reddy started making his speech. Venkat Reddy, during his speech, questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments that TSRTC employees were ‘self dismissed’.

“The words used “self dismissal” are wrong. Who would do that to themselves? The CM must not speak such things. He must understand that the RTC was created during the Nizam era to serve the people and must be retained as the same for the people and maintained by the government,” said Reddy.

However, several people interrupted him by asking how could his party support the TRS in the Huzurnagar bypoll, which are scheduled for October 21. Describing the CPI’s decision to support the TRS as ‘hypocrisy’, they asked whether his party would continue to support the ruling TRS knowing that it did injustice to around 50,000 employees of the TSRTC.

In response, Venkat Reddy said that considering the circumstances, the CPI is reconsidering its decision to support the TRS. He said that it is not his decision alone, but the party would arrive at a decision after discussing the issue with stakeholders. He also made it clear that the party is not supporting the government’s decision to sack all the TSRTC employees. Withdrawal of support is under consideration, he said.