Home States Telangana

First Pay Revision Commission to take more time to submit its report to Telangana government

The chairman of the commission wrote to the special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of all the departments to submit details on as many as 11 subjects.

Published: 10th October 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The First Pay Revision Commission (PRC) will take some more time to submit its report to the government as it was given additional terms of reference (ToR). Now, the PRC will have to study and submit its report on the employees' service rules too.

The chairman of the commission wrote to the special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of all the departments to submit details on as many as 11 subjects. The secretaries have to submit the service, special and ad hoc rules framed by the government and organogram of the department.

“Furnish the staffing pattern of your department in 33 districts. The staffing approved strength and the present position with vacancies and the details thereof,” the PRC chairman requested the secretaries in his letter. 

The other details to be submitted includes staff requirement at HoD level, district level and mandal level. The officials will also furnish a brief note to the PRC to improve the accountability of the administration at various levels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
First Pay Revision Commission Telangana government PRC
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp