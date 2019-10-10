First Pay Revision Commission to take more time to submit its report to Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The First Pay Revision Commission (PRC) will take some more time to submit its report to the government as it was given additional terms of reference (ToR). Now, the PRC will have to study and submit its report on the employees' service rules too.

The chairman of the commission wrote to the special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of all the departments to submit details on as many as 11 subjects. The secretaries have to submit the service, special and ad hoc rules framed by the government and organogram of the department.

“Furnish the staffing pattern of your department in 33 districts. The staffing approved strength and the present position with vacancies and the details thereof,” the PRC chairman requested the secretaries in his letter.

The other details to be submitted includes staff requirement at HoD level, district level and mandal level. The officials will also furnish a brief note to the PRC to improve the accountability of the administration at various levels.