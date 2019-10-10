Home States Telangana

Former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya’s husband booked by Hyderabad Police

A case has been registered against the husband of former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya by Gachibowli police for allegedly trying to run over a sub-inspector. 

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against the husband of former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya by Gachibowli police for allegedly trying to run over a sub-inspector. 

“The sub-inspector and his team from Andhra Pradesh were in the city to pick up Bhargav Ramudu in connection with two cases. When they tried to take him into custody, he refused and drove his car over them,” added the police. However, he escaped from the police and fled the spot.

According to police, Bhargava Ramudu is accused in two cases registered against him at Allagadda rural police station in Kurnool district. But he has ever since been absconding. To nab him, a team from Allagadda rural police station, headed by sub-inspector Ramesh came to the city on Monday. 

Later in the midnight, a complaint was lodged at Gachibowli police station. Gachibowli Inspector R Srinivas said that a case under Section 353 and  Section 336 of the IPC has been registered against him. 

