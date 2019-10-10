Hyderabad Police seek ten-day custody of former TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Banjara Hills police on Wednesday filed a petition before the court seeking ten-day police custody of former TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash, for questioning him in connection with an alleged fund-diversion case. The court admitted the petition and posted the case for further hearing on Thursday.

The investigation officer stated that Ravi Prakash was aware of the `18-crore funds that were transferred to other accounts from the account of TV9’s new management -- Alanda media and Entertainments. All these funds were transferred without the consent of the new management of Alanda media. “There is a need to grill Ravi Prakash to get information. Therefore, we need ten-day-long police custody of the former TV9 CEO,” the police stated in their petition.

Meanwhile, Ravi Prakash’s counsel also filed a petition seeking bail, before the Nampally court on Wednesday.