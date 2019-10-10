Home States Telangana

Hyderabad Police seek ten-day custody of former TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash

Meanwhile, Ravi Prakash’s counsel also filed a petition seeking bail, before the Nampally court on Wednesday.

Published: 10th October 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

FORMER TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash (File Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Banjara Hills police on Wednesday filed a petition before the court seeking ten-day police custody of former TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash, for questioning him in connection with an alleged fund-diversion case. The court admitted the petition and posted the case for further hearing on Thursday. 

The investigation officer stated that Ravi Prakash was aware of the `18-crore funds that were transferred to other accounts from the account of TV9’s new management -- Alanda media and Entertainments. All these funds were transferred without the consent of the new management of Alanda media. “There is a need to grill Ravi Prakash to get information. Therefore, we need ten-day-long police custody of the former TV9 CEO,” the police stated in their petition. 

Meanwhile, Ravi Prakash’s counsel also filed a petition seeking bail, before the Nampally court on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banjara Hills former TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash Nampally court Alanda media and Entertainments
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp