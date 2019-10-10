Home States Telangana

Karimnagar sessions court acquits tainted ASI Ken Crest School chairman's suicide case

Apart from at least 80 illegal financial dealings, Reddy was relieved from what was a major abetment to suicide case.

Published: 10th October 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Tainted ASI B Mohan Reddy, and his associate Kariveda Shyamsunder Reddy were acquitted in a suicide case by the additional assistant sessions judge of the Karimnagar court here on Wednesday. Apart from at least 80 illegal financial dealings, Reddy was relieved from what was a major abetment to suicide case.

In July, he was acquitted from the Ken Crest School chairman Ramavarapu Prasad Rao’s abetment suicide case due to lack of evidence. Similarly, in the Challa Narayana Reddy suicide case, the police had failed to submit proper evidences in the court on Wednesday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kariveda Shyamsunder Reddy B Mohan Reddy suicide case Karimnagar court abetment to suicide Ken Crest School chairman
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp