Karimnagar sessions court acquits tainted ASI Ken Crest School chairman's suicide case

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Tainted ASI B Mohan Reddy, and his associate Kariveda Shyamsunder Reddy were acquitted in a suicide case by the additional assistant sessions judge of the Karimnagar court here on Wednesday. Apart from at least 80 illegal financial dealings, Reddy was relieved from what was a major abetment to suicide case.

In July, he was acquitted from the Ken Crest School chairman Ramavarapu Prasad Rao’s abetment suicide case due to lack of evidence. Similarly, in the Challa Narayana Reddy suicide case, the police had failed to submit proper evidences in the court on Wednesday.