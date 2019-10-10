KCR government bans plastic in Telangana
Published: 10th October 2019 05:07 PM | Last Updated: 10th October 2019 05:07 PM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government has decided to ban the use of plastic and manufacturing of plastic goods in the state.
At a meeting here on Thursday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials to prepare guidelines for banning plastic use and also the production of plastic goods in Telangana.
A decision banning plastic will be taken at the Cabinet meeting to be convened shortly, according to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
(This is a developing story)