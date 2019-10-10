Home States Telangana

Telangana Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy urges Centre to supply more urea for Rabi season

Reddy told the Union minister that an extra eight lakh acres of land would be cultivated in the Rabi season, taking the total cropped area to 42 lakh acres.

Published: 10th October 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday met Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda and urged him to supply sufficient stocks of urea for the Rabi season. Agriculture Principal Secretary C Parthasarathi joined the two leaders during their meeting in New Delhi.

Reddy told the Union minister that an extra eight lakh acres of land would be cultivated in the Rabi season, taking the total cropped area to 42 lakh acres. “We already sought 7.7 lakh tonnes of urea, and the Centre has so far allocated seven lakh tonnes. We need 70,000 tonnes more, as more land will be cultivated this season,” Reddy told Gowda. 
Ramagundam plant by March

Gowda told Reddy that the Ramagundam fertiliser factory would be ready by March 2020. After that, fertilisers required for southern States would be supplied from the Ramagundam factory, he added

