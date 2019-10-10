Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court directs Suryapet police to not to interfere with Teenmar Mallanna’s campaigning for Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll

The judge posted the matter to October 18 for filing counter affidavit by the authorities concerned on the issue.

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A vacation judge of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the superintendent of police (SP) of Suryapet district and station house officer (SHO) of Mellacheruvu police station not to interfere with the campaigning of the petitioner Teenmar Mallanna alias Ch Naveen Kumar who was contesting as an independent in the Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll if the latter has obtained requisite permission for electioneering. the Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll is scheduled for October 21.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed the order in petition filed in the form of house motion by Teenmar Mallanna seeking direction to the Election Commission of India to initiate appropriate action against the SHO concerned who was on election duty, for alleged use of foul language on caste lines and for manhandling him and his followers. The petitioner sought directions to the authorities concerned to take steps ensuring seamless and unhindered campaigning by him.

Petitioner’s counsel PVG Umesh Chandra told the court that the police who were on election duty were not allowing his client to campaign despite the latter obtaining necessary permissions from the authorities concerned. Besides creating obstructions to the campaigning, the police were using abusive language on caste lines and manhandled the petitioner and his followers. He has already lost valuable time for campaigning and the police have no authority to stop him from electioneering, the counsel argued and urged the court to issue directions to the Election Commission of India to forthwith initiate action against the SHO concerned for alleged misbehaviour with the contesting candidate and his followers.

After hearing both sides, Justice Rajasheker Reddy opined that the petitioner has the right to campaign since it was a statutory right under the Constitution of India. The police concerned have no authority to stop him from campaigning if the latter has obtained required permissions from the competent authorities. I
