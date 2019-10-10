TRS seeks action against Congress for ‘violating’ code of conduct

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS party on Wednesday alleged that TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife and Congress candidate in Huzurnagar Padmavathi violated the model code of conduct by donating money to a temple and participating in religious congregations.

TRS General Secretary M Sreenivas Reddy and party’s election coordinator Vithal Dande submitted three separate representations to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on the alleged violation of model code of conduct by Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife.

According to the complaint made by the TRS, the TPCC president on October 1 donated `3 lakh to Revuru Mudhiraj temple through his associate company Rain Cements. A copy of the cheque (No: 5632 with account number 000851000253 of ICICI Bank, Khairatabad branch) given to Pancha Pandava Dev Society by Rain Cements was also furnished by the TRS to the CEO.

The TRS requested the CEO to inquire into the matter and take preventive measures to stop money distribution by local corporate firms/factories and supporters among the voters. “Take necessary action against people/firms responsible and conduct fair and free poll in Huzurnagar Assembly segment,” the TRS said in its complaint to the CEO.

In another complaint, the TRS leaders alleged that Padmavathi, along with her followers, had campaigned, seeking votes at Anjaneyaswamy temple in Bheemala Thanda of Mattapally mandal. “As per the model code of conduct section 1.3, a place of worship shall not be used as a forum for election propaganda. We request you to kindly inquire and take necessary action against them,” the TRS leaders said.