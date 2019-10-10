Home States Telangana

TRS seeks action against Congress for ‘violating’ code of conduct

We request you to kindly inquire and take necessary action against them,” the TRS leaders said.

Published: 10th October 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers KT Rama Rao and G Jagadish Reddy campaign for the TRS’ Huzurnagar byelection candidate S Saidi Reddy in Nalgonda on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS party on Wednesday alleged that TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife and Congress candidate in Huzurnagar Padmavathi violated the model code of conduct by donating money to a temple and participating in religious congregations.

TRS General Secretary M Sreenivas Reddy and party’s election coordinator Vithal Dande submitted three separate representations to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on the alleged violation of model code of conduct by Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife.

According to the complaint made by the TRS, the TPCC president on October 1 donated `3 lakh to Revuru Mudhiraj temple through his associate company Rain Cements. A copy of the cheque (No: 5632 with account number 000851000253 of ICICI Bank, Khairatabad branch) given to Pancha Pandava Dev Society by Rain Cements was also furnished by the TRS to the CEO. 

The TRS requested the CEO to inquire into the matter and take preventive measures to stop money distribution by local corporate firms/factories and supporters among the voters. “Take necessary action against people/firms responsible and conduct fair and free poll in Huzurnagar Assembly segment,” the TRS said in its complaint to the CEO.

In another complaint, the TRS leaders alleged that Padmavathi, along with her followers, had campaigned, seeking votes at Anjaneyaswamy temple in Bheemala Thanda of Mattapally mandal. “As per the model code of conduct section 1.3, a place of worship shall not be used as a forum for election propaganda. We request you to kindly inquire and take necessary action against them,” the TRS leaders said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy Congress candidate in Huzurnagar Padmavathi model code of conduct TRS General Secretary M Sreenivas Reddy
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp