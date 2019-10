By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: Passengers had a miraculous escape after a tyre of the bus in which they were travelling got stuck in the Dundubhi river canal here on Wednesday. The bus, belonging to Kalwakurthy bus depot, was going towards Telakapally when it lost control at Raghupathipet.

However, the alertness of the driver saved the passengers as they could escape from it before it could have fallen in the river. Officials from the bus depot arrived at the spot and removed the bus with the help of a crane.