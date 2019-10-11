CM pats officials for success of 30-day action plan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has congratulated the employees of power utilities for their stupendous work in the 30-day action plan in villages. At a meeting with the District Collectors on the 30-day action plan at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday, the chief minister announced that the “electricity department stood at number one position in the 30-day action plan”.

He congratulated the staff and employees of the power utilities for continuing to work in the villages even after the completion of the 30-day programme. “I have been an MLA since 1985 and the electricity-related problems persisted since then. Till now, no major attempt has ever been made to solve these problems,” he said.

The electricity employees conducted Power Week as part of the 30-day programme in all the villages during which 1,67,154 twisted and rusted electric poles were identified and necessary measures were taken to rectify them. Additional poles were erected and a new 6,834 km power cable was laid for the maintenance of the street lights and 7,527 damaged metres were replaced with new ones. For the maintenance of street lights, 2,54,424 new metres were being fixed. Rao also congratulated ministers, collectors, DPOs, DLPOs, MPOs, village secretaries and sarpanches for the successful conduct of the programme.

Stating that the same spirit with which the Palle Pragathi programme was made successful should be continued, he said that the government is committed to release Rs 339 crore per month for village development. The CM specifically congratulated Pedapalli Collector A Devasena, Sangareddy Collector M Hanumanth Rao and Bhupalpally Collector V Venkateswarlu who received awards from the Centre for playing an active role in maintaining sanitation and village development.